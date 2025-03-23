242,893 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 242,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.