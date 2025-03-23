2,724 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,873.50. The trade was a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

