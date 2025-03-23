288,581 Shares in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Price Performance

BACQ stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Company Profile

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

