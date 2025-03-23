356 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.49 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

