376,703 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Acquired by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 376,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,723,000. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guardian Partners Inc. owned 4.89% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 331,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $34.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

