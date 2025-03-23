4,002 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $93,772,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $444,194,000 after acquiring an additional 434,458 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $427.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.