4,002 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $93,772,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $444,194,000 after acquiring an additional 434,458 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oracle Price Performance
Oracle stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $427.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.