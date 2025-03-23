445 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

