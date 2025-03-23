4,800 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 2.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.