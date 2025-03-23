48,621 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 55.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 125.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

