526 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 12.5 %

VMI opened at $285.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.