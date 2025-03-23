5,345 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.1 %

GDDY stock opened at $180.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,776,543. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,029. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

