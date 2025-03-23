548 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 89.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.28.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.