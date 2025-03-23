56,946 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Playtika by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Playtika by 19.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Baird R W lowered Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Playtika Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

