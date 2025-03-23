8,806 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,673.10. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $6.23 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

