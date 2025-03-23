8,938 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,155,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,777 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $373,000.

TCAF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

