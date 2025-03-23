91,949 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

