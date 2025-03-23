Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Purchases C$50,000.00 in Stock

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

CVE:ABI opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.