Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Purchases C$50,000.00 in Stock

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Abcourt Mines Stock Performance
CVE:ABI opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
