Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
