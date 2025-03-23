Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.08 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

