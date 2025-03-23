Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.08 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
