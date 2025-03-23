Actelis Networks (ASNS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Actelis Networks to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

ASNS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Actelis Networks has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Actelis Networks in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

