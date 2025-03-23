Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $89.83 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

