Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $423.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

