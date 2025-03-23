Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Ag Growth International Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $46.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ag Growth International
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.