Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $46.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

