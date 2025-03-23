Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.01. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,840 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFLYY. Citigroup downgraded Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

