Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 9,875 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $316,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,591,617.68. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 100 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $386,926.59.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $272,245.33.

Bristow Group Price Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $31.38 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.