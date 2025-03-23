Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Alzamend Neuro to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ALZN opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALZN

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.