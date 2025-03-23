Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 479 Shares

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2025

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $97,390.70.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Ambarella by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.