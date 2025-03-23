Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 479 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $97,390.70.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Ambarella by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.