Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Trimmed by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Amedisys worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 888,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 637,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.