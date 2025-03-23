American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,439 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.24% of Pool worth $160,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pool by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of POOL opened at $320.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.60 and a 200 day moving average of $354.27. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $418.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

