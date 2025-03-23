American Century Companies Inc. Has $205.35 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.63% of Columbia Banking System worth $205,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,563 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,593,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 962,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 874,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $22,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,263,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 562,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 56.69%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

