American Century Companies Inc. Has $236.12 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.61% of Acuity Brands worth $236,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,026,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $19,703,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Acuity Brands by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $13,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $264.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.14 and its 200 day moving average is $303.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

