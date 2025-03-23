American Century Companies Inc. Sells 651,048 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $195,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWF stock opened at $369.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.04 and its 200-day moving average is $391.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

