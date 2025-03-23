American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

