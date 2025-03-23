American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Holdings Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of American Public Education worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.15 million, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.