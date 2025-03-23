American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ARL opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

