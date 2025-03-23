Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.96. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 294,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Amerigo Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

