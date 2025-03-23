Arena REIT (ARF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Arena REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Arena REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arena REIT

In other Arena REIT news, insider Helen Thornton bought 8,970 shares of Arena REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,162.40 ($22,114.72). 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.