Ashley Baker Sells 10,000 Shares of Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00.
Ashley Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Ashley Baker sold 18,882 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$100,641.06.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
About Aris Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.