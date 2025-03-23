ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in ATS were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ATS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in ATS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ATS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ATS by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.98. ATS Co. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $37.14.

ATS Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

