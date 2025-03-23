Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 14.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

