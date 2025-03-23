Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – March 20th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Micron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Carvana, Bank of America, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies involved in the production, design, and sale of vehicles, as well as in the supply of auto parts and related services. These stocks can reflect the performance of the automotive industry and are influenced by factors such as economic cycles, technological advancements, consumer demand, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,822,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,189,304. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,178,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,776,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.96. 9,720,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,669,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.14. 5,430,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,042,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $923.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $13.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.85. 3,943,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.84 and its 200-day moving average is $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,730,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

