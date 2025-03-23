Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 3,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 20.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

