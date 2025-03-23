AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,040,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,015 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

