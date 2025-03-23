AXQ Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.