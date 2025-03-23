AXQ Capital LP Invests $438,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

RF opened at $21.68 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

