AXQ Capital LP Invests $446,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 1.2 %

OKE opened at $99.45 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.