AXQ Capital LP Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

