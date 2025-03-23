AXQ Capital LP Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 28.5% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375,389 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,981,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $13,421,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $12,668,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 687,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lumentum
In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lumentum Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.03.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
