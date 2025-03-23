AXQ Capital LP Reduces Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Toast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,516.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

