Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,607 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $62.68 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.